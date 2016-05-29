Talk of the Town

Sobeys and their customers help Food Bank

Sobeys staff gathered for a photo and some smiles with Ken Skjersven of the Morinville Food Bank Society last week. The local grocery store made a donation to the food bank in the amount of $3400, $2250.00 from the store and $1150.00 raised from customers through the store’s Time For Sharing Program. The funds will offer considerable assistance to the local food bank, which has seen a spike in need this year.

Reuse It or “Loose It” reduces waste

This year’s Reuse It or Loose It event took place over the weekend and once again offered residents an opportunity to get rid of unwanted items and other residents to find wanted items. The main prurpose of the event was to keep useable items out of the landfill, and by the looks of things this year’s event was another volunteer-drive success story.

Get your motor runnin’

More than 100 motorcycle riders are expected to start and stop in Morinville June 4 for the second Christmas in June Toy Run in aid of the Midstream Support Society.

This year’s run is a rain or shine event. The route departs from Technical Automotives in the industrial park and will wind its way through Onaway, Alberta Beach, Barrhead, Westlock, before returning to Morinville.

Registration for the event is $25 per participant. Registration forms are available at Technical Automotives or TASER Inc. in the industrial park Registration will also take place Friday, June 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Technical Automotives and Saturday morning up until 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in pre-registering, sponsoring or volunteering can call 780-939-3976 or 780-907-8139. Riders are encouraged to register in advance.

Champion pitches in on LAV III Project

The Town of Morinville was thanking Champion Petfoods last week for their generous donation of $7500 to the LAV III Project.

The Town received notification from Canada Company in April that Morinville was selected to receive one of 250 reconditioned LAV III Monuments. At that time, Town Administration also announced that they were accepting monetary donations on behalf of the community for costs associated with bringing the LAV III to town and setting it up in a park setting.

Champion Petfoods donation of $7500 is significant support to the $51,000 project. Donations over $25 will be issued an official tax receipt and the Town says it has received $8500 towards the project thus far.

The birthday singer

Entertainer Bob Gray laid down some sweet sounds for seniors at Aspen House’s monthly birthday party May 24. Aspen frequetly brings in area performers to entertain residents.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo