TV weather expert visits Georges H. Primeau

Submitted by Leanne LaRocque

Library Technician at Georges H. Primeau

CTV Edmonton’s chief meteorologist, Josh Classen, visited GH Primeau School Tuesday to share his “Weather Watchers” program with the grade 5 students.

Every year Josh visits approximately 100 Edmonton and area Grade 5 classes and teaches them about weather and forecasting.

Kaleden Hunt thanks Josh Classen for coming to Primeau.