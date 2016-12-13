TV weather expert visits Georges H. Primeau

Submitted by Leanne LaRocque
Library Technician at Georges H. Primeau
CTV Edmonton’s chief meteorologist, Josh Classen, visited GH Primeau School Tuesday to share his “Weather Watchers” program with the grade 5 students.
Every year Josh visits approximately 100 Edmonton and area Grade 5 classes and teaches them about weather and forecasting.
Kaleden Hunt thanks Josh Classen for coming to Primeau.
Jennifer, Glenda
She was so excited after school that he sat beside her. 😊
He was fantastic with the kids!
I love Josh……and I’m from Ontario! 🙂
Amanda Jane
hes me bother in the pic kaleden hunt