A mid-afternoon garage fire was quickly extinguished by the Morinville Fire Department.

The blaze started in a garage on 99 Avenue between 100 and 101 Streets around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Passersby and neighbours ensured people were out of neighbouring houses, and directed traffic until CPOS’, RCMP, EMTs and the Morinville Fire Department could arrive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze from the front and back of the garage.

Higher than normal winds Monday afternoon could have made the situation worse.

No one was injured in the fire and no other properties were damaged.

Chief Brad Boddez told Morinville News Monday night that no cause has been determined yet.

“The fire is still under investigation,” boddez said. “We had a great response today with 17 fire members on scene and three pieces of apparatus (ladder truck, rescue, and pump). We also had Legal respond with six personnel, RCMP with four personnel, which assisted with the scene and traffic. Utilities (Epcor and Fortis) and AHS were also on scene.”

Chief Boddez went to to say there were six people in the home, and a number of dogs and cats.

“No injuries and all pets were accounted for and unharmed. The family was quite concerned but we pulled all the pets out.”

