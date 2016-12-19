On Friday, February 17, 2017, Higher Grounds Community Support Society will make its final latte.

It has been our joy to serve the town of Morinville for the last eight years: six as Higher Grounds and two as New Beginnings. By spending and giving money here, you have enabled us to donate thousands of dollars to local charities such as JMMF, Victims Services, The Food Bank, Midstream Support, and The Boy Scouts—to mention just a few. In addition, we were able to give monetary gifts to individuals, families, and communities in emergency need.

Over these eight years, your talents have transformed our shop into an evening venue. Together we have showcased local musicians, singers, visual artists, dancers, poets, song writers, authors, and more. You kept our shelves stocked with handmade products which embodied our community’s unique character. Within our doors you’ve partied, done business, competed in our rousing crib tournaments, and enjoyed family films. Some of you chose our home to say “goodbye” to a cherished friend or “I do” to your life’s love.

Dearest to our hearts are the countless friends who have crossed our threshold for a drink and a chat. We grew close to many of you. Your smiles, tears, prayers, wisecracks, and laughter are treasures we will miss but not forget.

We send a special thank you to the silent supporters who have rescued us and built us up: the businesses and individuals who gave generously, as well as our loyal volunteers who have given of their time working shifts every week. You became precious friends and we will truly miss sharing this with you.

Jesus Christ enjoyed people, and we believe that if He were in Morinville today, He would sit down and have a coffee with anyone who might invite Him. It is our hope that in some small way we were able to represent His heart of love for our great community.

We love you Morinville, thank you for the great memories.

Crystal Terhorst,

for Higher Grounds Community Support Society

