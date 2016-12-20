We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our readers and advertisers for their support over the past 12 months. As we reflected back this week on all of the great news stories over 2016, we are reminded of what a great community Morinville is.

We are a community that comes together to recognize our local talent, celebrate our local victories, and unite in common aide in moments of tragedy. We are proud to tell our community’s stories.

The Morinville News will be closed from Dec. 20 until Jan. 3 inclusive. Our next print edition will be Jan. 4, the first of our biweekly issues mailed directly to your home.

Save some of your holiday gift money and Boxing Day budget. Our Jan. 4 issue is the launch of our coupon page with lots of local savings opportunities.

Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Stephen Dafoe, Publisher

