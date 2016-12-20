Photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) and Georges H. Primeau School (GHP) held their Christmas Concert at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Tuesday night.

The MCHS ensemble played music in the foyer as people arrived for the performances in the hall.

The Christmas Concert venue had a full audience enjoying the musical entertainment by the Grade 6, 7, 8 and MCHS Band.

The GHP Grade 6 Band played a Winter Medley Arr. by Larry Henry.

The GHP Grade 7 Band performed Angels We Have Heard on High Arr. by Michael Story.

The Grade 8 Band performed A Joyeous Christmas Arr.by Randall D. Standridge.

The MCHS Concert Band performed four numbers; A Celebration of Christmas Carols Arr. by Jack Bullock, Baby It’s Cold Outside by Frank Loesser and Arr. by John Moss and student duet played by Emily and Spencer.

The MCHS Concert Band also performed The Nightmare Before Christmas Arr. by Michael Brown and Fanfare Prelude: Adeste Fidelis by Timothy Johnson.

Santa Claus made a surprise appearance to the delight of the children and those in attendance.

