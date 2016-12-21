by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets earned another two points in a home-ice overtime win against the Spruce Grove Regals Tuesday night. The win brings the Jets to 19-5-4 and keeps the club in the West Division’s top spot.

The Jets lead by a narrow margin in the first two periods – 1-0 and 2-1, respectively, and had pulled ahead to 4-2 with less than five minutes left in the game. But an easy defeat was not to be had. The Regals picked up the pair they needed in the final three minutes.

Dylan Stang, assisted by Dean Jones, took it for the Jets in OT with 1:07 left.

The Jets are now done for 2016. They return to the ice Jan. 6 in St. Albert against the Merchants and return home Jan. 8 to face the North Edmonton Red Wings. Game time is 6:45 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

Comments

comments