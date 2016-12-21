submitted by Terry Maslyk

MCHS Grade 10 student Jenna McKinney (right) receives her Make $150 Count presentation from the Morinville Royal Bank’s Gale Galenza.

Jenna presented her idea for the Make $150 Count program to the Morinville Branch of the Royal Bank and was selected to put her proposal into action.

Jenna is using her $150 to purchase toys for the Morinville Community High School’s toy drive for the Knights of Columbus Community Christmas Hampers.

Jenna was required to submit a video to RBC of her wrapping the toys and presenting them to the Knights for the town’s Christmas Hampers.

The Royal Bank will select some of the videos that were made across Canada to appear in their national commercials of youth Making $150 Count.

