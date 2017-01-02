René Chevalier was the winner of our 12 Shops of Christmas contest. Participating businesses drew one name each to narrow the field down to 12, and we drew René’s name Dec. 20. Mr. Chevalier chose to spend his $500 prize at JM Turner Goldsmith ($300), The Flower Stop ($100) and Liquor on Main ($100).

Thanks to all the businesses that participated in our holiday fun and to all of you who watched the videos and entered.

The Morinville News has many other opportunities to win in store for you this year. In addition to sponsoring three community movie nights, we will be presenting our coupon page monthly, and having several Shop in Morinville contests with local businesses throughout the year.

