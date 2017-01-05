by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a wanted man who discharged bear spray and robbed a liquor store in Sandy Beach at approximately 6:15 p.m. Dec. 30, 2016.

Police say the suspect male sprayed bear spray in the liquor store, stole a small amount of liquor, and departed. While outside the liquor store – the male discharged the bear spray through a vehicle window at a man who was not associated with the liquor store, nor aware of the robbery. Police say the suspect then fled on foot.

The clerk in the liquor store was not injured, and the bystander in the vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the discharge of the bear spray.

RCMP investigation has determined that 29-year-old Taron Twoyoungmen is responsible for the above incident and is facing the following charges as a result:

– Assault with a weapon

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Disguised with intent to commit an offence

– Robbery – with other offensive weapon

– Fail to comply with Probation Order (x3)

A warrant for his arrest has been granted.

The Morinville RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Twoyoungmen. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

