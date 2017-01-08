by Morinville News Staff

Nominations for the Alberta Community Justice Awards (ACJA) are now open and the government is encouraging Albertans to nominate groups or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to community safety.

The ACJA recognize individuals, organizations, businesses and community groups who have made exceptional contributions to community safety, crime prevention, and the criminal justice system.

“There is so much remarkable work being done by people and organizations across the province who have taken bold and imaginative action to keep their communities safe,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in a release Friday. “I encourage Albertans to recognize their inspiring activities with a nomination.”

The ACJA are awarded for innovative projects created by victims’ services, youth justice, restorative justice and other crime prevention efforts.

Nomination categories include leadership, innovation, service enhancement, community mobilization, partnerships, and collaboration.

Nomination deadline is Feb. 17, 2017, and winners will receive the ACJA at a ceremony in June co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the Camrose Police Service.

You can download the nomination form here.

