The Morinville Jets earned their third win against the St. Albert Merchants Friday night on the road, giving them three games out of four against the neighbouring junior B club.

The Jets started the season with a 7-6 OT loss to the Merchant but came back to win 8-1, 6-5 in overtime and 5-2 Friday night.

Friday night saw both clubs scoreless after one and tied 2-2 after two. The final frame gave the Jets three while St. Albert failed to get on the board.

Friday’s win gave the Jets a 20-5-4 record with nine games left in the season. They sit in first place in the West, four points, and a game ahead of the Red Wings, a club they face Sunday night at home.

The Jets hit the road Friday to face the Flyers and play the Warriors at home at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 14.

