by Morinville News Staff

Morinville King backstop Ty Swabb made 57 saves Sunday afternoon during a road trip against the Whitecourt Wild. That contest ended in a 2-0 road win for the Morinville Kings.

Opening the game with a 2-0 lead against Whitecourt, both sides remained scoreless for the duration. But a two-goal shutout was enough to give the Morinville Kings another two points this season.

The Kings currently sit at 13-3-0 this season and hopeful of a first=place finish heading into playoffs.

The club heads to Westlock Friday night to face the 4-11-1 Warriors, before heading home to face the 3-9-3 Rocky Rams at 8:30 Saturday night.

Comments

comments