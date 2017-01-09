by Morinville News Staff

Citing significant population increases since the last electoral constituency review in 2009/10 as one of its reasons, the province’s Electoral Boundaries Commission is undertaking a review of the provincial electoral constituencies. Public input is sought to assist the process.

“Given that our population has grown by more than 20 per cent in the last eight years, a review is key to ensuring fair and effective representation for all Albertans,” said Commission Chair, the Honourable Justice Myra Bielby. “Now is the time for Albertans to share their thoughts as to how constituency boundaries should change through oral or written submissions.”

There will be 15 public hearings throughout Alberta in January and February. One is planned for Westlock at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24. and five are planned for Edmonton Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. and on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Details can be found at http://abebc.ca/public-hearings/.

Those who wish to provide an oral presentation are asked to register online one week before the public hearing date. The hearing schedule can be viewed at www.ABebc.ca.

Albertans can also provide a written submission and have until Feb. 8 to do so. Identities of the authors and their submissions will be made public. Details on making a written submission can be found at http://abebc.ca/submissions/.

Once all the information has been gathered, the Commission will make recommendations to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta on areas, boundaries and names of the province’s existing electoral constituencies. Under consideration, by the Commission will be public input, population figures and relative population density throughout the province, common community interests, existing municipal and natural boundaries and effective representation.

Comments

comments