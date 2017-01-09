by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets struggled to gain ground on the North Edmonton Red Wings at home Sunday night, ultimately falling 6-3 to the visiting team and narrowing the gap between the two clubs to just two points and a game.

The Jets maintain their West Division dominance with 44 points in 29 games, but the Red Wings sit at 42 points with 29 games.

The Red Wings lead the first period 3-2 with two of their goals coming on the powerplay and one coming shorthanded. The middle frame gave each side a powerplay goal, but the Jets continued to trail by one at 4-3. The final 20 minutes were scoreless for the Jets against a pair of goals from the Red Wings.

The Jets hit the road Friday to face the Flyers and play the Warriors at home Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

