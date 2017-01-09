by Stephen Dafoe

Museum attendance was down throughout the province in 2016, but the Musée Morinville Museum held to consistent numbers from previous years, something Musée Morinville Museum Operations Attendant Donna Garrett said she was thankful for.

Garrett attributes the local success in part to Voices From the Engraver, an exhibition produced by the Bank of Canada’s Museum in partnership with the Canadian Museum of History. The interactive banknote and stamp exhibit was in Morinville from June until August.

“It’s about the same as last year, but [the exhibit] did bring more people in,” Garrett said of 2016 attendance numbers. “A lot of attendance is down, so we’re doing good I think.”

Although the museum currently does not yet have any travelling exhibits lined up for 2017 to match the bank note display, they are excited to be hosting the North Central Alberta Baseball League archives. The NCABL began in 1968 and will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2018.

Trophies and artifacts have started to trickle into the custom-built display cabinets designed for the permanent exhibit at the museum.

“We have some trophies and will be getting the baseballs and the gloves and things like that,” Garrett said. “The official opening is in April.”

The baseball archives will join existing and changing exhibits at the museum. But there could be more coming. The Historical Society who run the museum were scheduled to meet with the Morinville Art Club Jan. 9 about rotating the works of local artists throughout the museum.

Throughout the year, the museum hosts school tours and visiting seniors from Edmonton and area, as well as the general public.

“The school groups typically come in December, and June is the next popular time of year for schools,” Garrett said. “August is typically a busy time for the seniors who come out from Edmonton and St. Albert. They come out, tour the museum and have a picnic.”

The Musée Morinville Museum is located in the former convent building at the back of St. Jean Baptiste Park. Their hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. There is no cost for admission.

An antique vegetable peeler is but one of many interesting items at the museum.

Comments

comments