by Morinville News Staff

Four Sturgeon County residents have been chosen by the Community Services Advisory Board (CSAB) as Canada 150 Community Leaders.

The Canada 150 Community Leaders program is organized by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). Canadian municipalities were asked to nominate Community Leaders to represent them on a national network in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Sturgeon County Councillor Wayne Bokenfohr, who currently represents Sturgeon County on six FCM committees.

Leona Petherbridge, Colleen Prefontaine, Nicole Briggs and Erin Sheehan are Sturgeon County’s choice for the Canada 150 honour.

“I think it is important that we participate, and leaders were chosen according to selection criteria including a strong personal connection to the community, Sturgeon County residency and they have made valuable Volunteer contributions to Sturgeon County,” said Community Services Manager, Susan Berry in a release Tuesday.

The Leaders must be able to inspire and engage the community through the promotion of activities and local initiatives. The four leaders are responsible for being the community’s voice during special Canada 150 events as well as share photos and stories from the community.

Berry said Sturgeon County plans to add the Canada 150 branding to all their recurring events and publications in 2017.

