by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

Not just for kids anymore, colouring has been a new way to pass the time for many residents at Heritage Lodge.

Adult colouring provides calming, quietness and wellbeing. It also stirs up the senses and creativity and is a relaxation technique.

Wednesday afternoon Heritage Lodge resident Christopher Dowding (above) was pleased to show some of the artwork he has completed in the last three months.

Dowding was proud of his accomplishments and said that some of the residents are always on the look for more artwork they can acquire.

Evelyn Henry pictured with a small sampling of her artwork.

Comments

comments