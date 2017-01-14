by Morinville News Staff

Jets best Flyers

The Morinville Jets came from behind a 2-0 early period deficit to defeat the Stony Plain Flyers 12-6 on the road Friday night, bringing the Jets to a 21-6-4 record with a handful of games left in the season.

The junior B team carried through from a 6-3 first period lead to end the middle frame 10-5 before pushing on to the 12-6 finish.

Tyler Hagel topped the scoring for the Jets with five goals.

The Jets face the Beverly Warriors Sunday night at home at 6:45 p.m.

Kings win big

The Morinville Kings went to Westlock Friday night to face the Warriors, returning with a 7-3 win to give them a 14-3-0 record with one game left.

The Kings kept the Warriors scoreless in the first and third periods Friday night, the Warriors three coming in the middle frame.

Lyndin Lewis picked up three of the Kings seven goals during the game.

Saturday night sees the Kings play their final home game and final game of the regular season. They face the Rocky Rams at 8:30 p.m.

A loss against the Rams would give the Kings a third-place finish if Bonnyville falls int heir final game. A win will give them a crack at first place, depending on the outcome of Daysland’s final game. One point and one game separate the three clubs with Daysland sitting at 29 points, Morinville at 28, and Bonnyville at 27.

