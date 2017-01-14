by Morinville News Staff

An adult male was robbed at gunpoint in his vehicle by an armed Caucasian male Friday. The incident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mac’s store in Gibbons.

Police say the suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier north on highway 28A with the victim chasing. While on Highway 28A, the suspect’s and victim’s vehicle collided in the northbound lane, which resulted in the passenger from the suspect vehicle shooting at the victim’s vehicle. RCMP say one of the rounds struck the victim in the arm. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought medical assistance but has since been released from hospital.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the public at this time, but police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the blue Chevrolet Cavalier, which sustained a severely-damaged rear bumper and a broken driver-side tail light.

If the vehicle is located, police are advising not to approach it.

Police are asking those with information to contact the Morinville RCMP if you have any information regarding this incident or about the vehicle or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments