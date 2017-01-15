Above: Dennis Borduzak senior assists two young family members with a ceremonial puck drop Saturday morning.

by Stephen Dafoe

Twenty-eight years after Novice hockey player Dennis Blair Borduzak passed away, his memory continues through a memorial tournament that just concluded its 20th year. The annual 4 the Love of the Game Tournament skated off in Morinville and Legal Thursday afternoon, bringing together more than 300 players and 35 teams for a full weekend of hockey action.

Teams from as far away as Fort McMurray and Mayerthorpe took to the ice to pay homage to the game and the young man who loved it so.

Borduzak passed away following his Novice year of hockey in 1989. The name of the tournament pays homage to the late hockey player’s number 4 jersey, which was retired in Legal in 2004.

The Borduzak family did a ceremonial puck drop in Morinville Saturday morning and were present for medal presentations on Sunday in Legal.

Dennis Borduzak Sr. said the family was pleased the annual tournament has carried on for so many years. He thanked the volunteers, organizers and sponsors on behalf of himself, his wife, Pat, and the Borduzak family.

“I’m just very glad that the Morinville and Legal hockey association are carrying on this memorial tournament for Dennis,” Mr. Borduzak said. “It’s for the love of the game, and that’s what Dennis loved.”

This past weekend’s tournament included three rounds for each team as well as bronze- and gold-medal finals, which took place Sunday afternoon.

The weekend event also included a Family Fun Zone and Hockey Carnival at the Rendez-Vous Centre providing some off-ice fun for attendees on Saturday.

A St. Albert Predators is boxed in by two CN Spurs 2 B players Friday.

The St. Albert Electrodes took on the Sturgeon Hockey Club Novice Mustangs 3 Thursday afternoon, the first day of the 20th Annual 4 the Love of the Game Tournament.

