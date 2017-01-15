by Stephen Dafoe

Back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday night ended the Morinville Kings season with an impressive 15-3-0 record.

But back-to-back wins by the Daysland Northstars over the weekend robbed the Kings of the first-place finish they were fighting for by a single point.

The Kings finish the North Central Senior AA Hockey League regular season in second place and will face the Rocky Rams in the first round of playoffs.

It was the Rams who gave the Kings their second win of the weekend. The Senior AA club ended the regular season at home Saturday night, sweeping through the Rams with a 2-0 first, 5-1 second, and 8-1 third. Saturday’s win followed a trip to Westlock Friday night, which resulted in a 7-3 win for the Kings.

The schedule for playoffs was not available by our press deadline. Stay tuned to MorinvilleNews.com and Facebookcom/MorinvilleNews this week for details on dates and times.

