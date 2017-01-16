submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Colby James Gauthier of Sturgeon County. He was last seen leaving a friend’s residence in Gibbons, Alberta, at apx. 6:00 PM Friday, January 13th, 2017, driving his blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the immediately.

Gauthier is described as:

Caucasian, with fair complexion;

very short dark brown hair;

brown eyes;

140 lbs;

5’11”; and

clean shaven.

GAUTHIER was last seen wearing a bright multi-colored checkered coat and blue or black jeans.

If you have any information about this matter, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, and/or the seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.

