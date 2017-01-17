by Morinville News Staff

Nominations are now open for the Alberta Emerald Foundation’s (AEF) 26th Annual Emerald Awards, which recognize and celebrate the outstanding environmental achievements of Alberta’s large and small businesses, individuals, not-for-profit organizations, community groups, youth, and governments. Nomination deadline is Feb. 17.

Since its launch in 1992, nearly 300 recipients and 800 finalists have been recognized, and AEF is looking for a new crop of nominees.

“We are the only awards program in Canada that recognizes and celebrates environmental excellence across all sectors in our province,” said Carmen Boyko, Executive Director, AEF in a release Monday. “Over the history of our foundation, we have witnessed outstanding achievements by everyday Albertans that we can all be very proud of. By elevating the hard work, innovation, and creativity of Alberta’s EcoHeroes, we hope to inspire others to make positive changes to their personal sustainability practices.”

The AEF is accepting nominations for this year’s awards through their website at emeraldfoundation.ca. The categories are Large Business (more than 100 employees), Small Business (less than 100 employees), Education: School or Classroom, Education: Post-Secondary, Public Education & Outreach, Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Grassroots (Annual Budget less than $750,000), Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Large Organization (Annual Budget more than $750,000), Government Institution, Youth, Individual, Shared Footprints (Integrated Land Management), and Emerald Challenge: Innovation

A panel of knowledgeable judges will select a maximum of three finalists per category from which to select this year’s winner. The 26th Annual Emerald Awards take place in Edmonton June 6 during Canadian Environment Week.

For more information about the AEF, or to submit a nomination for the 26th Annual Emerald Awards, visit emeraldfoundation.ca.

