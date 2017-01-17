by Morinville News Staff

RCMP report a blue Chevrolet Cavalier was located at approximately 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 abandoned in a rural area west of Morinville.

Police confirm the car is the one involved in the armed robbery with a firearm complaint reported in Gibbons Jan. 13.

Police are continuing with the investigation and thanked the public in locating the vehicle.

RCMP are providing no further details at this time and have not confirmed a connection to a missing persons report on 21-year-old Sturgeon County resident Colby James Gauthier who was reported driving his blue Chevrolet Cavalier when he was last seen leaving a friend’s residence in Gibbons Jan. 13 around 6 p.m.

Gauthier is described as caucasian with fair complexion, very short, dark brown hair, brown eyes. He is described as 5-foot-11, 140 lbs and clean shaven.

The search for Gauthier continues.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Morinville RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

