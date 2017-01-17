by Morinville News Staff

Feb. 1 marks the 10th anniversary of the annual Winter Walk Day. Once again the Town of Morinville will be taking part in the initiative that gets people outside for a stroll.

Winter Walk Day is one of the programs promoted by SHAPE (Safe Healthy Active People Everywhere), an Alberta-wide non-profit organization that promotes the Active & Safe Routes to Schools programs throughout Alberta.

Though the school program is designed to encourage students to get out walking, Winter Walk Day encourages all Albertans to get up and get moving in the winter months to promote both winter and the health benefits of walking.

Winter Walk Day takes place annually on the first Wednesday of February.

This year, the Town of Morinville is looking to sign up individuals, schools, businesses and community groups.

The walk will depart from the Morinville Community Cultural Centre at 12 p.m. Feb. 1.

For more information, contact Tyler Edworthy at the Town of Morinville – 780-939-7854 or tedworthy@morinville.ca.

Comments

comments