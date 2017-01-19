by Morinville News Staff

MCHS Jr Boys and Girls play tournament

The Morinville Community High School Jr. Boys and Girls started the 2017 SAPEC St. Albert Boston Pizza Invitational Basketball Tournament Thursday night.

The MCHS Jr. Boys defeated Greystone 57-36 in their Thursday night game.

The MCHS Jr. Girls also faced Greystone in their Thursday night game and won 49-34.

Both teams will move on in the tournament Friday.

Kings hit playoffs this weekend

The Morinville Kings will start a best-of-five series with the Rocky Rams Friday night.

Game 1 takes place in Morinville Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. The Kings will be on the road for Game 2 Saturday night at 8 p.m. Game 3 will be in Morinville Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. and if necessary, Game 4 will also take place in Morinville Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

The Kings ended the regular season last weekend with a second-place finish.

Jets play two this weekend

The Jets play two games this week. A road trip to face the Edmonton Royals Friday night, and a home game against Beaumont Sunday at 6:45 p.m.

