The Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP) application process kicked off Friday for Alberta employers looking to hire students for summer 2017.

The program provides eligible Alberta employers with funding to hire summer students. Under the program, employers receive a $7-per-hour wage subsidy to provide students with work experience from May to August.

“We’re pleased to help students access job opportunities through STEP again this summer following a successful relaunch last year,” said Christina Gray, Minister of Labour. “This program helps young Albertans develop important job skills on the road to rewarding careers, while also helping employers hire the staff they need. I encourage employers to apply and support our future generation of bright Albertans.”

Small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, school boards, publicly funded post-secondary institutions, municipalities, First Nations and Métis settlements are eligible for the program.

STEP helped approximately 2,700 students connect to valuable work experience with more than 1,200 employers across the province last year.

Employers interested in hiring a student for 2017 should apply as soon as possible. Application deadline is Feb. 24, 2017. Application forms are available online at AlbertaCanada.com/STEP.

