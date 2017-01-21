Above – Morinville Kings take on the Rocky Rams in this file photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings took game one of a best-of-five round one NCHL playoff series Friday night at home.

The Kings, who defeated the Rams in the final game of the regular season the week before, ended the season in second place and matched up with the Rams for the first round.

Friday night’s playoff opener saw the Kings leading the way throughout with a strong 5-1 lead after one, a 9-3 middle frame closer, and capping the contest 11-3.

Game two will be on the road Saturday night.

Game three returns to Morinville Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. If a fourth and fifth game is needed, they will be on the road Feb. 3 and at home Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Comments

comments