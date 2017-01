by Morinville News Staff

A 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Royals on the road Friday night puts the Morinville Jets drop in second place in the Capital Junior Hockey League West Division standings.

With the Red Wings winning their Friday night road game, the Jets now trail the North Edmonton Red Wings by three points and a game.

Friday night’s contest saw the Jets trailing the Red Wings throughout at 2-0, 3-2, and 5-3.

The Jets are at home Sunday night to face Beaumont. Game time is 6:45 p.m.

