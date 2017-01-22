Above – Morinville Kings take on the Rocky Rams in this file photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings took game two of their best-of-five round one NCHL playoff series Saturday night on the road.

Friday night’s playoff opener saw the Kings leading the way throughout with a strong 11-3 finish, but it certainly wasn’t the Kings game in the first two frames Saturday night.

In their own barn, the Rams lead the Kings 3-1 at the end of the first, and 4-2 to close out the second.

But the Kings rebounded strongly in the final period, hammering back with a string of six goals to win the contest 8-4.

Game three returns to Morinville Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

If a fourth and fifth game is needed, they will be on the road Feb. 3 and at home Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Comments

comments