by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community High School Junior Boys and Girls finished sixth in the 2017 SAPEC St. Albert Boston Pizza Invitational Basketball Tournament over the weekend.

The three-day tournament saw both teams take their opening games Thursday with a 57-36 win over Greystone for the girls and a 49-34 win for the Jr. Girls.

Friday saw both teams fall to Fowler with the Girls losing 40-29 and the Jr. Boys losing 58-46.

Hitting the courts Saturday morning, the Jr. Boys took down Meridian Heights in a closely fought 60-52 win, while the Jr. Girls upset ESSMY 37-15. The wins put both teams on track for the fifth-place game.

The Jr. Boys fell 48-33 to Hawthorne for a sixth-place finish.

The Jr. Girls fell 58-15 to Meridian Heights to also take 6th place.

