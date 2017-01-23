submitted by Morinville RCMP

On January 18, 2017, following a search warrant executed in Bon Accord, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, Morinville RCMP arrested 24-year-old James Gordon Toma in relation to an earlier incident.

On January 13 at 7:30 p.m., an armed robbery was reported to the Morinville RCMP. The suspect was reported to have fled in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier with the victim chasing that vehicle. Shots were fired and the two vehicles collided. Assistance was requested from the RCMP in identifying suspects and locating a blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

The Cavalier has since been located abandoned, and was seized by the Morinville RCMP.

James Toma is facing 23 criminal charges as a result of this investigation. 14 of these charges stem from the incident on January 13, 2017 as follows:

– Point a firearm

– Unlawful use of a firearm

– Possession of a weapon (firearm)

– Discharging firearm with intent (x 2)

– Aggravated Assault

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Firearm in a vehicle

– Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

– Fail to comply with conditions (x4)

Nine criminal charges are as a result of the execution of the search warrant on January 18 as follows:

– Unlawful storage of a firearm

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm

– Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

– Possession of property obtained by crime

– Fail to comply with conditions (x3)

As well as one charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Toma has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Morinville on January 26, 2017 via CCTV.

One stolen handgun and a box of ammunition were among other items seized during the execution of the search warrant.

“As always, we’re pleased to remove a stolen handgun from the community,” says Sergeant Shayne Courtorielle. “We are committed to stopping any criminal enterprise and are grateful to the public for bringing issues to our attention.”

The RCMP continue to actively investigate and seek another suspect in this armed robbery. A further update will be provided when RCMP have information to release.

Editor’s note: Police have not provided an update on the missing County resident (also driving a blue Cavalier when last seen) or if they believe the incidents are connected. We will provide all details on all incidents as they are available.

