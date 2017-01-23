by Morinville News Staff

Cardston-Taber-Warner MLA Grant Hunter will introduce a private member’s bill that would legislate a one-for-one rule on new government regulations on businesses. If passed, for each new business regulation the government adds, one must be removed.

A one-for-one rule was passed into federal law in 2015 after being recommended by a federal commission in 2012.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business started their Red Tape Awareness Week by calling on all provinces to mirror the federal legislation.

Hunter said Alberta has been dragging its feet on reducing red tape for years. He believes the province needs to start winning back its title as Canada’s best jurisdiction to start a business or find a job.

“Business leaders and experts have been asking for this legislation for a very long time. Wildrose is proud to be bringing this forward on their behalf,” Hunter said in a release Monday. “While it’s a shame this legislation hasn’t already been made law, there’s no better time than the present to see it come into force and help create jobs.”

Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA and Wildrose Shadow Jobs Minister Glenn van Dijken said the economic downturn is a critical time to show entrepreneurs government wants to lighten their burdens rather than make them worse.

“At a time when we need to be looking at all reasonable proposals to help businesses create jobs, I look forward to all members of the assembly supporting this landmark, common sense bill,” Van Dijken said.

Jan. 24 will mark the annual Report Card Day when CFIB releases who they deem to be on the honour roll and who hasn’t done as well in cutting red tape. CFIB’s experts grade the provinces and the federal government.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 the business lobby organization will present their Paperweight Awards” for red tape, providing what they see as “some of the most ridiculous, jaw-dropping stories from across the country.”

CFIB will present its CRA Helpline report Jan. 26, outlining how easy it is to reach an agent, how long they are on hold, and agent accountability.

Red Tape Awareness Week wraps up Jan. 27 with the announcement of the Golden Scissors Award, given to the politician or public servant who has made the biggest impact on freeing entrepreneurs from red tape.

Comments

comments