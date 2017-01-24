Morinville Chamber making two trips to China this year from Morinville News on Vimeo.

Video Above contains full interview and details on trips

by Stephen Dafoe

After two years of business trips to China, the Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce are offering two trips this year, both in October.

“For our 70th anniversary, we have planned two trips,” said Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce President Simon Boersma, adding the goal is to keep the trip pricing affordable as in previous years. “We’re hoping to celebrate some of that 70th anniversary while there.”

The first excursion takes travellers to Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hangzhou at the cost of $2299. The second is an upgraded river trip that includes Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, and the Yangtze River for $3199.

Although some local business participants use the trip as an opportunity to make business connections, Boersma said there are other business and personal benefits to the Chamber trips to China.

“I think for the most parts what I’ve found is there is a camaraderie amongst the business people,” he said. “There is a friendship that grows over those eight days. Some of it may be trying to do business, but all of a sudden you are out of this Morinville box. All of a sudden you are seeing other businesses operate different ways. You see things that you normally wouldn’t see within our culture. You are having a cultural experience at the same time.”

Boersma said the trip opens the mind, something he believes creates vision back home.

“I think it’s a good thing for business people to travel and see other parts of the world,” he said. “It stimulates the brain for different thought processes.”

The Chamber will be hosting an information evening on the upcoming trip March 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Clubhouse (10710 – 107 Street).

For more information visit MorinvilleChamber.com or call 780-939-9462.

