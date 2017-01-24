

by Morinville News Staff

Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to move forward on construction of the Keystone XL project, previously blocked by President Obama, the Conservative Party of Canada and Wildrose issued statements applauding the move.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said the American announcement was great news for Alberta and the province’s oil and gas sector.

“It’s proof that our industry does not need to be punished with caps and carbon taxes to get access to tidewater,” Jean said.

“The U.S. State Department acknowledged for years that this pipeline would be good for job creation while protecting the environment. Unfortunately, the independent approval process was politicized by the previous administration.”

Mark Strahl, the Conservative Party of Canada’s Official Opposition Critic for Natural Resources said the previous Conservative Government supported the Keystone XL Pipeline and urged the former American administration to approve the American leg of this project.

“The U.S. State Department was clear it can be developed in an environmentally sustainable manner,” Strahl said in a release. “Keystone XL will create jobs in Canada and strengthen energy security for North America.”

Strahl said while his party is pleased with the Trump administration’s approval of the project, it does not reduce the need for new pipelines in Canada.

“The Liberal Government should have supported the Northern Gateway Project and, going forward, must support the Energy East process,” Strahl said. “We are pleased that President Trump has approved Keystone XL in principle but will remain vigilant to ensure that Canada’s interests are protected as more details emerge.”

In a news conference with media, Premier Rachel Notley said people have to understand that plans for Keystone have changed substantially from when it was first discussed.

“We’re at a point now where the Alberta economy needs to be enjoying the benefits of a higher return for our oil and gas,” the Premier said. “We’re not at $100 a barrel anymore. And so anything that will lift that price, that will reduce the differential, and will get more for our product and bitumen is something the economy needs right now. That is something that will definitely happen as a result of the Keystone.”

Notley went on to say; the American announcement was the right announcement at this time.

