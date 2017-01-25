by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Lions Club are pitching in with local businesses MP Stables, TASER Inc., and Technical Automotives to provide Family Day weekend activities on Feb. 19 in the Morinville Business Park (9802 – 90 Avenue).

Morinville Lions Club President Deborah Robillard said the event is a fundraiser for the Morinville Food Bank. Though the activities are free, they are encouraging participants to bring a donation for the Food Bank.

“Lions have always believed in helping our community in whatever way possible, and we wanted to put on a Family Day event so that we could help the Morinville Food Bank. We know that there are more and more families/individuals who have fallen on hard times and require assistance from the Food Bank,” Robillard said. “We want to ensure that these families/individuals do not have to go without during this difficult time.”

The day’s activities will start at 9:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast running until 11 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by hayrides from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are also hoping to line up some other activities for the event.

“I would encourage everyone to come out to enjoy a day filled with love, laughter and great times,” Robillard said. “Whether you can afford to bring a donation for the Food Bank, or not, all are welcome as this event is meant to bring families together having a wonderful time, eating together, playing games, or doing some crafts. [We want people to] enjoy the fresh air and the sunshine while participating on the hay ride.”

