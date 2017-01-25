by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is participating in the Canada 150 Mosaic mural – a national project celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday.

Morinville’s mural design was created by St. Albert artist Lewis Lavoie after consulting with the Morinville Historical & Cultural Society.

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, the Mural Mosaic team plan to create a mural including all provinces and territories, with more than 80,000 paintings and 150 individual murals that will form one gigantic mural mosaic when completed. If connected, the mural would be more than 365 meters wide (4 football fields) by 2.5 meters high (8 feet).

Final design for Morinville’s portion was approved by Morinville Council and Administration.

The Town says the criteria for the mural was that it needed to be a landmark Morinville is well-known for, historical in nature, and still existing today. Artists for the project include Lead Artist Lewis Lavoie, Paul Lavoie, and, Phil Alain, all based out of St. Albert.

“Morinville is excited to be a part of this project as one of many working collaboratively to celebrate 150 years of Canada, as well as offering another opportunity for culture in our community,” said Melonie Dziwenka, FCSS/Community Program Coordinator, in a Town release.

Up to 350 tiles were made available to paint to complete the mural that will represent Morinville. Participating schools include Morinville Public School, Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School, G.H. Primeau School, and Morinville Community High School.

Community has opportunity to participate

50 tiles have been set aside for Morinville residents to paint.

These tiles will be painted by the public Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (9502-100 Ave.)

Pre-registration is required at https://community.morinville.ca/.

The Town is expecting registration spots to fill up quickly and are encouraging early registration.

