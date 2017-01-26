by Morinville News Staff

Reliable and easy-to-access visitor and tourism information is the motivation behind a government pilot project announced Thursday morning.

The new Visitor Services Innovation Fund, launched by Culture and Tourism, will provide grants up to $7,000 to individual organizations providing visitor services and up to $16,000 to those partnering to develop new ways to connect with more tourists in the province.

“Whether visitors are looking to explore our charming towns, stunning natural landscapes, terrific restaurants or come face-to-face with a massive dinosaur, visitor services are the link between travellers and a great Alberta experience,” said Minister for Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda in a release Thursday. “This new fund will kick-start innovative ideas to help visitor services providers engage and inspire visitors.”

A New Visitor Services Model for Alberta recommends upgrading online tools, developing a social media presence, and designing a mobile kiosk as some of the ways to reach more visitors and influence their stay in the province.

The government is accepting applications to the Visitor Services Innovation Fund until Mar. 3, and projects receiving funding must be completed by Mar. 31 of the following year.

More information is available on the Culture and Tourism website.

