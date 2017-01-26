by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets returned from Edmonton Wednesday night with a 6-0 victory over the Edmonton Mustangs, giving the club a 24-7-4 record with three games left in the 2016-2017 CJHL regular season.

Wednesday night’s win saw both sides scoreless after 20, but the Jets started to build their win with a 2-0 second-period finish, and another four goals to cap the game at 6-0.

Two of the Jets’ goals were picked up on the powerplay, and the club opened with a shorthanded goal in the second. Lee Gadoury picked up two goals, leading the Jets in scoring for the night.

The Jets, currently in first place, play for West Division dominance against the North Edmonton Red Wings, who trail Morinville by one point, Sunday night at home at 6:45 p.m.

