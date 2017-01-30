by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Art Club elected its new executive last week. Taking the leadership reins are incoming President Sarah Hall, Vice President Bonnie Provost, Secretary Wilma Davis, and founding member Jeannine Chalifoux as club treasurer.

Hall said she is honoured to have been elected president for the 35th anniversary year.

“The Morinville Art Club has been a creative haven for many Morinville residents throughout many years, and I am very honoured to have been elected president for 2017, Hall said. “Our new board is full of passionate and talented artists, including one, Jeannine Chalifoux, who helped found the club 35 years ago. Leaving the board this year is former president Denis Lefebvre, though he is still very much an active club member. Former vice president, Dolly Bolen, chose to step down from the board and club to pursue other interests. She will be missed.”

Hall said the 35th year is a big milestone for the club, and that the group is looking forward to becoming a larger part of the community through new partnerships and collaborations.

Although she has only been a club member for the past three years, Hall said she has immensely enjoyed her time in the club.

“I had joined in the beginning as a way to force myself to spend the time on something that brings me so much joy,” Hall recalled. “I know this is true of others in the club as well. It feels really good when you can sit down with others that share the same passion as you do and create. It gives one, not only the opportunity to socialize and create friendships but hone one’s artistic skills, share information, learn tips and techniques from others and get inspired.”

The Morinville Art Club membership currently ranges from beginner to advanced and everywhere in between. Members work in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, charcoal, beading, and carving.

“Anything goes really,” Hall explained. “It is truly a place where you can let your creative side free.”

In the past, the club has brought in outside instructors a couple of times each year. Hall said this year’s focus would dispense with that tradition, instead taking the opportunity to learn from within the club.

“We have such a plethora of uniquely talented artists, and we would love to share the information that each of us already has with each other,” Hall said. “One may choose to participate in instructor-led classes or not. Many members choose to work on their own projects during instructor nights. Our first club instructor is Rozanna McConnell, teaching us tile painting with Alcohol Ink on Feb. 7 and 21.”

Hall said the March instructor would be announced in February.

The Morinville Art Club welcomes adults aged 18-99, although it is unlikely any 100-year-old artists would be turned away.

The club meets every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The club’s Winter/Spring sessions run from January through to April and fall sessions run September through to November. The cost for a one-year membership is $30.

For more information, contact president Sarah Hall at DocS7@hotmail.com.

