by Stephen Dafoe

The big game the Jets and Red Wings had been waiting for came to town Sunday night with the Morinville Jets earning another two points with a 2-1 overtime win.

The two clubs looking to maintain or take the CJHL West Division lead were deadlocked through three frames. The two clubs ended the first period scoreless and locked at a goal apiece through the second and third periods. The Jets picked up their point in OT, giving the Red Wings a point for their travels and their trouble.

Sunday night’s contest leaves the Jets in first place in the West with a two-point lead over the Red Wings. Both clubs have a pair of games left in the regular season.

With 54 points this season, the Jets have surpassed their record of 51 points earned in the 2011-2012 and 2013-2014 seasons by three points.

Jets’ President Brent Melville said heading into Sunday night’s game the team had also beaten some of its alumni records as well.

“Tyler Hagel is second in scoring with 66 points in 29 games, has missed six games, and is only three behind the league leader,” Melville told Morinville News. “He has the most goals by a Jet with 41, beating Dalen Paul’s 40 in 2011-2012. He has the most points in a season, beating Dalen Paul’s 65 in 2011-2012.”

Also leading the club is Brett Dubuc with the most assists at 37, beating Nathan Brown’s 2008-2009 record of 32.

The Jets have two games left int he 2016-2017 CJHL season. The Jets take to the road Sunday, Feb. 5 to face the Bruins, and end the regular season at home Tuesday, Feb. 7 to face the Edmonton Mustangs at 8:30 p.m.

