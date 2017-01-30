by Morinville News Staff

Northern Albertans can join Premier Rachel Notley and Finance Minister Joe Ceci in a conversation about the province’s budget during a telephone town hall meeting Monday night. Monday’s telephone town hall meeting runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Albertans with a publicly listed land-line will automatically get a call. Mobile users can sign up for a call or dial in right before the telephone town halls begin. People can also listen and participate online.

“Your government wants to hear from you. As we work on Budget 2017, we need to know what we can do better to help make your life better,” said Rachel Notley, Premier in a release. “More jobs, more training opportunities, protecting funding for hospitals and schools, and new initiatives to make life more affordable for regular families – these are just some of the areas where we want your honest advice.”

Cellphone users and other interested participants may dial into the call toll-free at 1-855-269-4484 at least 10 minutes before the start of the town hall, or they can register online to be called.

Albertans may also listen, submit questions, and answer poll questions online.

Participants can register online at https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/budget-2017-telephone-town-hall-signup/.

Albertans may also listen, submit questions, and answer poll questions online at http://cast.teletownhall.us/web_client/?id=racknine.

Comments

comments