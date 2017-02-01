It’s another year of business as usual for Morinville businesses. Despite it being a tough 2016 economically for just about everyone on 100 Avenue and 100 Street, many local businesses will once again put their cash and their services out into the community to make Morinville an even better place to be.

We tip our hats this issue to a few, and this is by no means the limit.

The Morinville Lions Club is teaming up with Technical Automotives, TASER Inc., and MP Stables to provide a Family Day Weekend event in the industrial park in aid of community fun and to support the local Food Bank. You can read the full details on that offering on Page 8 of this issue.

Next, we tip our hat to Mercantile, one of Morinville’s newest businesses. The purveyor of all things cool, neat and unusual is stepping up to help the annual Hair Massacure by donating 50% of any gift certificate purchases to the cause. Susan and David have given their front window over to the colour pink to raise awareness of the cause.

Friends of the Morinville Public Library have teamed up to offer Trivia Nights at Coach’s Corner on Saturday’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For a few bucks a person, you can have a great time competing for trivia bragging rights and the assurance you’ve helped the library. Call the Library for details.

And lastly, we offer thanks to all of our Morinville News advertisers. By supporting Morinville’s Community News Choice, you’ve made it possible for us to sponsor three free movie nights at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. All movies will be films just out of the theatre but not yet on DVD. Our first offering is Disney’s Moana. The show runs Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Each show’s concession will be run by a local non-profit. See ad on Page 11.

To all of you giving back to the community, we offer our thanks.

