by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP are investigating a three-month-old crime that occurred at Morinville Community High School.

On October 25th, 2016, money was stolen from a change machine located in the common area of the school.

Police say suspects entered the school in the afternoon and stole the money without being noticed. A male suspect was viewed on surveillance walking back and forth between the change machine, the vending machine, and the adjacent washroom several times before leaving the premises. His female accomplice was seen walking and moving about to distract attention away from the male.

Police say the male used the stringing” or “fishing technique to steal the money. Criminals trick the change machine into thinking money is inserted, but the bill is pulled back out with the string, allowing the suspects to walk away with their money as well as the dispensed change.

No surveillance images or footage have been provided with respect to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding similar thefts are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-877-8477.

