Above: Randy Boyd, second from right, poses with Rona Ambrose in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

Bon Accord residents will look for a new mayor in October after current Mayor Randy Boyd announced Friday he would be stepping down as an elected official.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the residents of the Town of Bon Accord over the last ten years”, Boyd said in a media release Friday.

Boyd was first elected in 2007 as a Bon Accord councillor. He ran and was elected in 2010 and 2013 as the community’s mayor.

The mayor said he was proud to be instrumental, along with the other members of Council, in enhancing the quality of life of Bon Accord residents through several initiatives.

“I am very proud to have been a part of many foundational and impactful initiatives. These could not have been accomplished without the support of staff and other members of Council and of course without the support of the community at large,” Boyd said.

Boyd said he was proud of the work done on the new integrated adult and youth play and fitness park, the creation, and launch of the new Building for Tomorrow brand he said epitomizes the direction and commitment of the Town and the community’s international designation as Canada’s First and the world’s 11th Dark Sky Community.

The mayor has also worked to influence provincial policy and regulation through the Capital Region Board and provincial and federal government consultations, something he said positioned Bon Accord for growth through the development of prudent foundational planning. Under Boyd’s leadership, Bon Accord’s municipal boundary by three quarter-sections through an Annexation Application.

Boyd said he would continue to serve Bon Accord until a new mayor is elected and sworn in this fall.

Comments

comments