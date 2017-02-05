by Morinville News Staff

After sweeping round one of NCHL playoffs in three straight, the Morinville Senior AA Kings fell 5-4 in overtime in the opening game in a best-of-five series against the Bonnyville Pontiacs.

The Kings and Pontiacs found themselves scoreless after one Saturday night, but Morinville was short one and trailing 2-1 after 40. The Kings continued to work hard to catch up, bringing the game to a tie at 10:41 and 2:13, the final overtime driver pocketed by Lyndin Lewis, assisted by Michael Claffey and Wayne Gatza.

But the win was not there for Morinville.

The Kings hit the road Feb. 11 for game two and return home Feb. 18 for the third. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

