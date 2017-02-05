by Morinville News Staff

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 4 two males entered the Macs Convenience store located at 9821 100 Street in Morinville. The two males walked around the store and then approached the store clerk requesting two cartons of cigarettes from behind the till. The two males then acted as if they were going to pay for the merchandise and abruptly grabbed the cigarettes and two beverages and ran out of the store without paying to an awaiting vehicle.

Police describe the white male that left with the cigarettes as approximately 20, stocky in build weighing approximately 250 lbs, white with dark straight brown hair with a beard and moustache. He was wearing a dark winter coat with a fur-lined hood

The male that left with the beverages is described as possibly aboriginal, around 20, slender in build weighing approximately 130 lbs. He was wearing a blue toque.

The Morinville RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the two suspects.

If you have any information, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

