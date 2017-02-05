Above: Korien Sampson and her children are heading to Mexico Feb. 7 to join several members of the Morinville Rotary Interact Club on a missions trip. You can read the Sampsons story here, and look to future edition for a follow up on the Interact students’ experience.

– Submitted Photo

Lost Apostle by Sandra Brenneis, composer of Mary’s Veil and The Park Bench, is returning for a three-day run to aid the West Sturgeon Aging In Place Foundation next month, running Mar. 3 to 5 at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert. Tickets are $25 per person and available online at www.sandrabrenneis.com or by contacting Simonne Sheehan at 780-458-0908.

– Submitted Photo

Business partners Lyle Quintal, his nephew Damian MacMillan, along with their staff are celebrating 20 years of business for their Sturgeon County-based waste disposal operations. The two men own Calahoo Waste Disposal and Meridian Waste Disposal, two united companies that serve Sturgeon, Parkland, Lac St. Anne and Westlock counties. The businesses offer commercial, residential, and farm/acreage waste disposal, recycling services, demolition and site cleanups, as well as yard bin rentals ranging from 2 cubic yards to 40 cubic yards.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

At the Blood Donor Clinic held on Tuesday night, Sheila Scharmann donated blood and wrote a positive message to a sick child. The card and bead will be given to a child at the Stollery Children’s Hospital who needs blood or blood products.

– Lucie Roy Photos

Sting take gold

Congratulations to the Sturgeon Sting Midget AA who won gold this past weekend at the International Hockey Academy Mid-Season Challenge tournament at the Winsport in Calgary.

– Submitted Photo

Show homes arive

Some units going in at the Meadows of Morinville development north of the cemetery on 100 Street.

– Donald Boutilier Photos

