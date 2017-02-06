by Morinville News Staff

Feb. 8 is Albertans’ last chance to provide written or online submissions to the Electoral Boundaries Commission before the production of its interim report.

Those wanting input into redrawing the constituency map are encouraged to submit to www.ABebc.ca.

“Public feedback based on first-hand knowledge of an area is exceedingly valuable to our review,” said Justice Myra Bielby, chair of the Electoral Boundaries Commission in a release Monday. “Our goal is to ensure understandable boundaries that support effective representation, and to achieve this, we look to Albertans to tell us what effective representation means to them.”

The commission has received more than 500 submissions to date.

Once submissions close, the public consultation will have four remaining stops on the Commission’s cross-province tour. Public hearings in Calgary, Edson, Slave Lake and Westlock will take place between Feb. 21 and 24, with Westlock taking place at 10:30 a.m. on

Feb. 24 at the Westlock Ramada Inn (11311 100 St. Westlock).

Those wishing to make a presentation in Westlock can do so by registering at http://abebc.ca/public-hearings.

.

A second set of public hearings will be held in the summer, providing Albertans with a chance to provide more focused feedback based on the recommendations in the interim report.

The final report will be submitted to the Legislative Assembly this October.

